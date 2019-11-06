Greaves Cotton Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 490.02 crore, down 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.02 crore in September 2019 down 1.02% from Rs. 495.08 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.26 crore in September 2019 down 8.31% from Rs. 49.36 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.38 crore in September 2019 down 23.93% from Rs. 85.95 crore in September 2018.

Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2018.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 136.45 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.93% returns over the last 6 months and 13.66% over the last 12 months.