    Greaves Cotton Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 436.75 crore, up 15.34% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 436.75 crore in March 2023 up 15.34% from Rs. 378.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2023 up 75.09% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.75 crore in March 2023 up 57.47% from Rs. 42.39 crore in March 2022.

    Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2022.

    Greaves Cotton shares closed at 152.65 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.03% returns over the last 6 months and 9.04% over the last 12 months.

    Greaves Cotton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations436.75365.25378.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations436.75365.25378.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials263.08227.28240.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.3627.7725.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.02-1.158.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.8427.4730.26
    Depreciation9.179.2310.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.6844.9545.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.6029.7018.82
    Other Income14.988.3213.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.5838.0232.12
    Interest0.480.510.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.1037.5131.57
    Exceptional Items-11.98-0.68-6.24
    P/L Before Tax45.1236.8325.33
    Tax15.679.458.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4527.3816.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.4527.3816.82
    Equity Share Capital46.3346.3146.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.180.73
    Diluted EPS1.261.170.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.180.73
    Diluted EPS1.261.170.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Greaves Cotton #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am