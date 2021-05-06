Greaves Cotton Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 457.00 crore, up 27.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.00 crore in March 2021 up 27.09% from Rs. 359.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.88 crore in March 2021 up 138.09% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.02 crore in March 2021 up 50.5% from Rs. 33.90 crore in March 2020.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2020.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 138.20 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 103.53% returns over the last 6 months and 86.00% over the last 12 months.