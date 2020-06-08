Greaves Cotton Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 359.58 crore, down 31.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.58 crore in March 2020 down 31.91% from Rs. 528.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2020 down 73.17% from Rs. 37.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.90 crore in March 2020 down 56.84% from Rs. 78.54 crore in March 2019.

Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2019.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 82.10 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.90% returns over the last 6 months and -45.59% over the last 12 months.