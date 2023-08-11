Greaves Cotton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 395.95 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 395.95 crore in June 2023 up 5.98% from Rs. 373.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.79 crore in June 2023 down 5.16% from Rs. 35.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.32 crore in June 2023 up 38.78% from Rs. 39.14 crore in June 2022.

Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 132.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.70% over the last 12 months.