    Greaves Cotton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 395.95 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 395.95 crore in June 2023 up 5.98% from Rs. 373.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.79 crore in June 2023 down 5.16% from Rs. 35.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.32 crore in June 2023 up 38.78% from Rs. 39.14 crore in June 2022.

    Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

    Greaves Cotton shares closed at 132.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.70% over the last 12 months.

    Greaves Cotton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations395.95436.75373.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations395.95436.75373.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials249.17263.08256.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.1633.3625.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.579.02-9.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.4929.8429.27
    Depreciation9.399.1710.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.0849.6844.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2342.6017.26
    Other Income9.7014.9811.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9357.5828.97
    Interest0.390.480.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.5457.1028.36
    Exceptional Items0.93-11.9819.86
    P/L Before Tax45.4745.1248.22
    Tax11.6815.6712.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.7929.4535.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.7929.4535.63
    Equity Share Capital46.4046.3346.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.271.54
    Diluted EPS1.451.261.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.271.54
    Diluted EPS1.451.261.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

