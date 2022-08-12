 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greaves Cotton Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 373.62 crore, up 74.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

Net Sales at Rs 373.62 crore in June 2022 up 74.25% from Rs. 214.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.63 crore in June 2022 up 650.7% from Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.14 crore in June 2022 up 2531.06% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2021.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 165.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 8.54% over the last 12 months.

Greaves Cotton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 373.62 378.67 214.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 373.62 378.67 214.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 256.75 240.65 132.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.04 25.13 14.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.39 8.24 3.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.27 30.26 35.70
Depreciation 10.17 10.27 10.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.52 45.30 34.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.26 18.82 -16.93
Other Income 11.71 13.30 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.97 32.12 -12.53
Interest 0.61 0.55 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.36 31.57 -12.85
Exceptional Items 19.86 -6.24 4.03
P/L Before Tax 48.22 25.33 -8.82
Tax 12.59 8.51 -2.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.63 16.82 -6.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.63 16.82 -6.47
Equity Share Capital 46.31 46.30 46.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 0.73 -0.28
Diluted EPS 1.53 0.72 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 0.73 -0.28
Diluted EPS 1.53 0.72 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Greaves Cotton #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
