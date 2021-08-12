Greaves Cotton Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 214.41 crore, up 45.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.41 crore in June 2021 up 45.76% from Rs. 147.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2021 up 73.26% from Rs. 24.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021 up 91.75% from Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2020.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 145.00 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.15% returns over the last 6 months and 66.76% over the last 12 months.