Greaves Cotton Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 476.84 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.84 crore in June 2019 up 4.08% from Rs. 458.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.17 crore in June 2019 down 4.19% from Rs. 39.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.68 crore in June 2019 down 3.62% from Rs. 71.26 crore in June 2018.

Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.63 in June 2018.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 115.55 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.