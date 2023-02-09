Greaves Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 365.25 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.25 crore in December 2022 up 21.54% from Rs. 300.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2022 up 226.34% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.25 crore in December 2022 up 101.41% from Rs. 23.46 crore in December 2021.