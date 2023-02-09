 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greaves Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 365.25 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

Net Sales at Rs 365.25 crore in December 2022 up 21.54% from Rs. 300.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2022 up 226.34% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.25 crore in December 2022 up 101.41% from Rs. 23.46 crore in December 2021.

Greaves Cotton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 365.25 374.14 300.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 365.25 374.14 300.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 227.28 247.21 190.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.77 26.45 28.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.15 -5.88 -5.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.47 28.66 31.08
Depreciation 9.23 9.53 10.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.95 44.42 38.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.70 23.75 6.84
Other Income 8.32 7.52 6.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.02 31.27 13.11
Interest 0.51 0.51 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.51 30.76 12.56
Exceptional Items -0.68 -0.21 -1.14
P/L Before Tax 36.83 30.55 11.42
Tax 9.45 7.91 3.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.38 22.64 8.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.38 22.64 8.39
Equity Share Capital 46.31 46.31 46.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 0.98 0.36
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.97 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 0.98 0.36
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.97 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited