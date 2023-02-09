English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Greaves Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 365.25 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 365.25 crore in December 2022 up 21.54% from Rs. 300.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2022 up 226.34% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.25 crore in December 2022 up 101.41% from Rs. 23.46 crore in December 2021.

    Greaves Cotton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations365.25374.14300.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations365.25374.14300.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials227.28247.21190.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.7726.4528.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.15-5.88-5.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.4728.6631.08
    Depreciation9.239.5310.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.9544.4238.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7023.756.84
    Other Income8.327.526.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0231.2713.11
    Interest0.510.510.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.5130.7612.56
    Exceptional Items-0.68-0.21-1.14
    P/L Before Tax36.8330.5511.42
    Tax9.457.913.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.3822.648.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.3822.648.39
    Equity Share Capital46.3146.3146.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.980.36
    Diluted EPS1.170.970.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.180.980.36
    Diluted EPS1.170.970.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited