Greaves Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 365.25 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.25 crore in December 2022 up 21.54% from Rs. 300.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2022 up 226.34% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.25 crore in December 2022 up 101.41% from Rs. 23.46 crore in December 2021.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.

Read More

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 138.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -28.69% over the last 12 months.