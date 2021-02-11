Greaves Cotton Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 436.75 crore, down 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 436.75 crore in December 2020 down 11.71% from Rs. 494.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.71 crore in December 2020 down 46.88% from Rs. 54.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.23 crore in December 2020 down 29.72% from Rs. 80.01 crore in December 2019.

Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2019.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 86.80 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -37.69% over the last 12 months.