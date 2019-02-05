Greaves Cotton Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 506.46 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.46 crore in December 2018 up 13.23% from Rs. 447.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.71 crore in December 2018 down 23.2% from Rs. 55.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.61 crore in December 2018 up 13.22% from Rs. 71.20 crore in December 2017.

Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.28 in December 2017.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 120.80 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.83% returns over the last 6 months and -8.97% over the last 12 months.