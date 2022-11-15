Greaves Cotton Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.81 crore, up 87.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:Net Sales at Rs 698.81 crore in September 2022 up 87.09% from Rs. 373.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.88 crore in September 2022 up 224% from Rs. 23.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.89 crore in September 2022 up 1529.38% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.
Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.
|Greaves Cotton shares closed at 151.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 13.69% over the last 12 months.
|Greaves Cotton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|698.81
|660.19
|373.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|698.81
|660.19
|373.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|497.73
|476.93
|256.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.45
|25.04
|24.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.12
|-14.97
|-2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.74
|46.32
|41.40
|Depreciation
|14.01
|14.33
|14.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.14
|88.44
|64.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.86
|24.10
|-25.14
|Other Income
|15.02
|10.54
|6.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.88
|34.64
|-19.00
|Interest
|2.10
|6.07
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.78
|28.57
|-20.21
|Exceptional Items
|-0.21
|0.37
|1.23
|P/L Before Tax
|41.57
|28.94
|-18.98
|Tax
|8.03
|10.76
|4.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.54
|18.18
|-23.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.54
|18.18
|-23.29
|Minority Interest
|-3.42
|0.13
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.24
|-2.24
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.88
|16.07
|-23.29
|Equity Share Capital
|46.31
|46.31
|46.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.25
|0.69
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|0.69
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.25
|0.69
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|0.69
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
