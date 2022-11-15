Greaves Cotton Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.81 crore, up 87.09% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 698.81 660.19 373.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 698.81 660.19 373.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 497.73 476.93 256.18 Purchase of Traded Goods 26.45 25.04 24.59 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.12 -14.97 -2.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 49.74 46.32 41.40 Depreciation 14.01 14.33 14.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 94.14 88.44 64.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.86 24.10 -25.14 Other Income 15.02 10.54 6.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.88 34.64 -19.00 Interest 2.10 6.07 1.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.78 28.57 -20.21 Exceptional Items -0.21 0.37 1.23 P/L Before Tax 41.57 28.94 -18.98 Tax 8.03 10.76 4.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.54 18.18 -23.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.54 18.18 -23.29 Minority Interest -3.42 0.13 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.24 -2.24 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.88 16.07 -23.29 Equity Share Capital 46.31 46.31 46.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.25 0.69 -1.01 Diluted EPS 1.24 0.69 -1.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.25 0.69 -1.01 Diluted EPS 1.24 0.69 -1.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited