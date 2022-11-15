Greaves Cotton Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.81 crore, up 87.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.81 crore in September 2022 up 87.09% from Rs. 373.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.88 crore in September 2022 up 224% from Rs. 23.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.89 crore in September 2022 up 1529.38% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.