    Greaves Cotton Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.81 crore, up 87.09% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 698.81 crore in September 2022 up 87.09% from Rs. 373.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.88 crore in September 2022 up 224% from Rs. 23.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.89 crore in September 2022 up 1529.38% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

    Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

    Greaves Cotton shares closed at 151.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 13.69% over the last 12 months.

    Greaves Cotton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations698.81660.19373.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations698.81660.19373.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials497.73476.93256.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.4525.0424.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.12-14.97-2.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.7446.3241.40
    Depreciation14.0114.3314.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.1488.4464.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8624.10-25.14
    Other Income15.0210.546.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8834.64-19.00
    Interest2.106.071.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.7828.57-20.21
    Exceptional Items-0.210.371.23
    P/L Before Tax41.5728.94-18.98
    Tax8.0310.764.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.5418.18-23.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.5418.18-23.29
    Minority Interest-3.420.13--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.24-2.24--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.8816.07-23.29
    Equity Share Capital46.3146.3146.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.250.69-1.01
    Diluted EPS1.240.69-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.250.69-1.01
    Diluted EPS1.240.69-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am