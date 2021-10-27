Greaves Cotton Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 373.51 crore, up 13.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.51 crore in September 2021 up 13.4% from Rs. 329.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.29 crore in September 2021 down 3.56% from Rs. 22.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021 down 123.37% from Rs. 17.33 crore in September 2020.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 131.35 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 83.83% over the last 12 months.