Greaves Cotton Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 329.38 crore, down 35.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.38 crore in September 2020 down 35.72% from Rs. 512.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.49 crore in September 2020 down 151.25% from Rs. 43.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.33 crore in September 2020 down 71.8% from Rs. 61.46 crore in September 2019.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 67.75 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and -50.35% over the last 12 months.