Greaves Cotton Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 329.38 crore, down 35.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:
Net Sales at Rs 329.38 crore in September 2020 down 35.72% from Rs. 512.42 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.49 crore in September 2020 down 151.25% from Rs. 43.88 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.33 crore in September 2020 down 71.8% from Rs. 61.46 crore in September 2019.
Greaves Cotton shares closed at 67.75 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and -50.35% over the last 12 months.
|Greaves Cotton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|329.38
|156.05
|512.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|329.38
|156.05
|512.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|202.79
|95.96
|305.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.32
|8.62
|46.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.03
|8.58
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.27
|38.41
|45.76
|Depreciation
|15.28
|13.78
|16.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.25
|31.18
|60.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|-40.48
|38.91
|Other Income
|1.61
|2.18
|6.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.05
|-38.30
|45.34
|Interest
|2.19
|2.50
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-40.80
|44.22
|Exceptional Items
|-31.09
|--
|5.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.23
|-40.80
|49.25
|Tax
|-8.74
|-9.94
|5.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.49
|-30.86
|43.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.49
|-30.86
|43.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.49
|-30.86
|43.88
|Equity Share Capital
|46.24
|46.24
|48.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|-1.33
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|-1.33
|1.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|-1.33
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|-1.33
|1.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am