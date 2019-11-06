Greaves Cotton Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 512.42 crore, up 3.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.42 crore in September 2019 up 3.5% from Rs. 495.08 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.88 crore in September 2019 down 11.21% from Rs. 49.42 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.46 crore in September 2019 down 28.57% from Rs. 86.04 crore in September 2018.

Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2018.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 136.45 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.93% returns over the last 6 months and 13.66% over the last 12 months.