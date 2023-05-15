Greaves Cotton Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 826.94 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 826.94 crore in March 2023 up 33.2% from Rs. 620.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.65 crore in March 2023 up 59.49% from Rs. 16.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.72 crore in March 2023 up 44.57% from Rs. 50.30 crore in March 2022.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2022.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 152.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.58% returns over the last 6 months and 16.64% over the last 12 months.