English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Greaves Cotton Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 826.94 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 826.94 crore in March 2023 up 33.2% from Rs. 620.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.65 crore in March 2023 up 59.49% from Rs. 16.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.72 crore in March 2023 up 44.57% from Rs. 50.30 crore in March 2022.

    Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2022.

    Greaves Cotton shares closed at 152.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.58% returns over the last 6 months and 16.64% over the last 12 months.

    Greaves Cotton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations826.94513.51620.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations826.94513.51620.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials565.03345.81423.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.3627.7725.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.71-17.708.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.3952.4642.04
    Depreciation15.2013.1414.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.49102.0580.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.76-10.0225.69
    Other Income23.7617.829.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.527.8035.33
    Interest1.152.372.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.375.4333.16
    Exceptional Items-11.98-0.68-6.24
    P/L Before Tax44.394.7526.92
    Tax15.378.908.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.02-4.1518.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.02-4.1518.10
    Minority Interest-0.5712.14--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.80-1.56-1.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.656.4316.71
    Equity Share Capital46.3346.3146.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.280.72
    Diluted EPS1.140.280.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.280.72
    Diluted EPS1.140.280.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Greaves Cotton #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:17 am