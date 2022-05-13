 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greaves Cotton Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.82 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

Net Sales at Rs 620.82 crore in March 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 520.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.71 crore in March 2022 up 22.42% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.30 crore in March 2022 up 14.14% from Rs. 44.07 crore in March 2021.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 131.05 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.42% returns over the last 6 months and -1.61% over the last 12 months.

Greaves Cotton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 620.82 486.40 520.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 620.82 486.40 520.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 423.38 334.15 323.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.13 28.10 41.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.90 -2.22 7.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.04 44.59 39.11
Depreciation 14.97 14.08 16.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.71 68.15 67.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.69 -0.45 25.37
Other Income 9.64 3.42 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.33 2.97 27.85
Interest 2.17 1.20 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.16 1.77 26.83
Exceptional Items -6.24 -1.33 0.50
P/L Before Tax 26.92 0.44 27.33
Tax 8.82 5.57 13.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.10 -5.13 13.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.10 -5.13 13.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.39 -1.11 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.71 -6.24 13.65
Equity Share Capital 46.30 46.25 46.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 -0.27 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.72 -0.27 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 -0.27 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.72 -0.27 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:35 am
