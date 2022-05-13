Greaves Cotton Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.82 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.82 crore in March 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 520.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.71 crore in March 2022 up 22.42% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.30 crore in March 2022 up 14.14% from Rs. 44.07 crore in March 2021.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 131.05 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.42% returns over the last 6 months and -1.61% over the last 12 months.