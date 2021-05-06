Greaves Cotton Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 520.40 crore, up 34.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.40 crore in March 2021 up 34.75% from Rs. 386.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021 up 2294.74% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.07 crore in March 2021 up 64.26% from Rs. 26.83 crore in March 2020.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 138.25 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.06% returns over the last 6 months and 86.07% over the last 12 months.