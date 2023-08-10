English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Greaves Cotton Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 568.59 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 568.59 crore in June 2023 down 13.87% from Rs. 660.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2023 down 131.61% from Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2023 down 83.66% from Rs. 48.97 crore in June 2022.

    Greaves Cotton shares closed at 139.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.43% returns over the last 6 months and -14.05% over the last 12 months.

    Greaves Cotton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations568.59826.94660.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations568.59826.94660.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials422.92565.03476.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.2033.3625.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.7416.71-14.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.9163.3946.32
    Depreciation16.7315.2014.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.8199.4988.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.2433.7624.10
    Other Income21.5123.7610.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.7357.5234.64
    Interest1.711.156.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.4456.3728.57
    Exceptional Items0.93-11.980.37
    P/L Before Tax-9.5144.3928.94
    Tax14.5215.3710.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.0329.0218.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.0329.0218.18
    Minority Interest19.85-0.570.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.90-1.80-2.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.0826.6516.07
    Equity Share Capital46.4046.3346.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.221.150.69
    Diluted EPS-0.221.140.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.221.150.69
    Diluted EPS-0.221.140.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Greaves Cotton #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!