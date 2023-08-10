Greaves Cotton Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 568.59 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.59 crore in June 2023 down 13.87% from Rs. 660.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2023 down 131.61% from Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2023 down 83.66% from Rs. 48.97 crore in June 2022.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 139.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.43% returns over the last 6 months and -14.05% over the last 12 months.