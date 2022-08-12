Greaves Cotton Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 660.19 crore, up 188.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.19 crore in June 2022 up 188.33% from Rs. 228.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2022 up 171.49% from Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.97 crore in June 2022 up 456.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2021.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 165.25 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 8.54% over the last 12 months.