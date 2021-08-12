Greaves Cotton Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 228.97 crore, up 46.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.97 crore in June 2021 up 46.73% from Rs. 156.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2021 up 27.15% from Rs. 30.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2021 up 43.92% from Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2020.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 145.00 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.15% returns over the last 6 months and 66.76% over the last 12 months.