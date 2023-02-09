Greaves Cotton Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.51 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.51 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 486.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2022 up 203.04% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2021.