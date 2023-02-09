 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greaves Cotton Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.51 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

Net Sales at Rs 513.51 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 486.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2022 up 203.04% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2021.

Greaves Cotton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 513.51 698.81 486.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 513.51 698.81 486.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 345.81 497.73 334.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.77 26.45 28.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.70 -12.12 -2.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.46 49.74 44.59
Depreciation 13.14 14.01 14.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.05 94.14 68.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.02 28.86 -0.45
Other Income 17.82 15.02 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.80 43.88 2.97
Interest 2.37 2.10 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.43 41.78 1.77
Exceptional Items -0.68 -0.21 -1.33
P/L Before Tax 4.75 41.57 0.44
Tax 8.90 8.03 5.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.15 33.54 -5.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.15 33.54 -5.13
Minority Interest 12.14 -3.42 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.56 -1.24 -1.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.43 28.88 -6.24
Equity Share Capital 46.31 46.31 46.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 1.25 -0.27
Diluted EPS 0.28 1.24 -0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 1.25 -0.27
Diluted EPS 0.28 1.24 -0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited