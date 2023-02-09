English
    Greaves Cotton Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.51 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greaves Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 513.51 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 486.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2022 up 203.04% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2021.

    Greaves Cotton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations513.51698.81486.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations513.51698.81486.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials345.81497.73334.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.7726.4528.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.70-12.12-2.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.4649.7444.59
    Depreciation13.1414.0114.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.0594.1468.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.0228.86-0.45
    Other Income17.8215.023.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8043.882.97
    Interest2.372.101.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.4341.781.77
    Exceptional Items-0.68-0.21-1.33
    P/L Before Tax4.7541.570.44
    Tax8.908.035.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.1533.54-5.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.1533.54-5.13
    Minority Interest12.14-3.42--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.56-1.24-1.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.4328.88-6.24
    Equity Share Capital46.3146.3146.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.281.25-0.27
    Diluted EPS0.281.24-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.281.25-0.27
    Diluted EPS0.281.24-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited