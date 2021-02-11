Greaves Cotton Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 494.57 crore, down 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.57 crore in December 2020 down 4.94% from Rs. 520.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2020 down 57.3% from Rs. 48.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.15 crore in December 2020 down 32.89% from Rs. 76.22 crore in December 2019.

Greaves Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2019.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 86.80 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)