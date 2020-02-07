Greaves Cotton Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 520.26 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.26 crore in December 2019 down 0.25% from Rs. 521.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.99 crore in December 2019 up 18.08% from Rs. 41.49 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.22 crore in December 2019 down 6.05% from Rs. 81.13 crore in December 2018.

Greaves Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.70 in December 2018.

Greaves Cotton shares closed at 139.80 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.93% returns over the last 6 months and 16.94% over the last 12 months.