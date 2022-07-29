Great Eastern Shipping June quarter net profit rises multifold to Rs 457 crore

Great Eastern Shipping Company | The firm said its subsidiary Greatship (India) has contracted to sell its 2010 built R-class Platform supply vessel 'Greatship Rohini' for scrapping. Greatship Rohini had suffered damage due to a fire incident on board in February 2021. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the buyer in Q4 FY22.

Great Eastern Shipping Company on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 457.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, on the back of higher income.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.36 crore in the first quarter of the previous year.

Its total income from operations increased to Rs 1,397.64 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 801.39 crore a year ago, it said in a BSE filing. The company’s total expenses also rose to Rs 947.30 crore in the quarter from Rs 796.37 crore in the year-ago period.