Gravity India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 39.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 39.64% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 167.66% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Gravity India shares closed at 6.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.

Gravity India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.25 2.44 3.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.25 2.44 3.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.89 0.63 0.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.20 1.20 1.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.28 0.16 -0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.16 0.28
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.62 0.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.37 -0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.36 0.07
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.36 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.36 0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.36 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.36 0.07
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.40 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.40 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.40 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.40 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gravity India #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm
