    Gravity India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 39.64% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 39.64% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 167.66% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Gravity India shares closed at 6.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.

    Gravity India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.252.443.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.252.443.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.890.630.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.201.201.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.280.16-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.160.28
    Depreciation0.050.050.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.620.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.37-0.01
    Other Income0.000.010.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.360.07
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.360.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.360.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.360.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.360.07
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.400.08
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.400.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.400.08
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.400.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

