Gravity India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 39.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 39.64% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 167.66% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Gravity India shares closed at 6.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.