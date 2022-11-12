Gravity India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 39.64% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 39.64% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 167.66% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
Gravity India shares closed at 6.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.
|Gravity India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.25
|2.44
|3.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.25
|2.44
|3.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.89
|0.63
|0.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.20
|1.20
|1.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|0.16
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.16
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.62
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.37
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.36
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.36
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.36
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.36
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.36
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.40
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.40
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.40
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.40
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited