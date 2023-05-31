English
    Gravity India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in March 2023 down 20.98% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 17026.32% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 840% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Gravity India shares closed at 3.69 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -36.38% over the last 12 months.

    Gravity India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.951.605.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.951.605.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.500.540.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.030.654.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.08-1.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.220.17
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.150.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.09-0.01
    Other Income0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.080.00
    Interest0.060.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.080.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.47-0.080.00
    Tax0.17-0.14--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.640.050.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.640.050.00
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.710.060.00
    Diluted EPS-0.710.06--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.710.060.00
    Diluted EPS-0.710.06--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am