Gravity India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in March 2023 down 20.98% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 17026.32% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 840% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
Gravity India shares closed at 3.69 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -36.38% over the last 12 months.
|Gravity India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.95
|1.60
|5.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.95
|1.60
|5.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|0.54
|0.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.03
|0.65
|4.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.08
|-1.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.22
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.15
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.09
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.08
|0.00
|Interest
|0.06
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.08
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|-0.08
|0.00
|Tax
|0.17
|-0.14
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|0.05
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|0.05
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|0.06
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|0.06
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|0.06
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|0.06
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited