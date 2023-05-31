Gravity India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in March 2023 down 20.98% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 17026.32% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 840% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Gravity India shares closed at 3.69 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.49% returns over the last 6 months and -36.38% over the last 12 months.