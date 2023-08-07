Gravity India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 70.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 70.09% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 17% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 35.48% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Gravity India shares closed at 3.78 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.