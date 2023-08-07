English
    Gravity India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 70.09% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 70.09% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 17% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 35.48% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Gravity India shares closed at 3.78 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.

    Gravity India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.733.952.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.733.952.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.430.500.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.031.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.000.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.190.16
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.610.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.42-0.37
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.42-0.36
    Interest0.050.06--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-0.47-0.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-0.47-0.36
    Tax--0.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-0.64-0.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-0.64-0.36
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.71-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.71-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.71-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.71-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

