Gravity India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 331.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 331.42% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
Gravity India shares closed at 3.37 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gravity India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.44
|5.00
|0.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.44
|5.00
|0.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|0.80
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.20
|4.73
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-1.29
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.17
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.56
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.01
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.00
|-0.23
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.00
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|0.00
|-0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.00
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.00
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.00
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|--
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.00
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|--
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited