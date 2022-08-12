 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gravity India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 331.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 331.42% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Gravity India shares closed at 3.37 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.38% over the last 12 months.

Gravity India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.44 5.00 0.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.44 5.00 0.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.63 0.80 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.20 4.73 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 -1.29 0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.17 0.13
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 0.56 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.01 -0.25
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 0.00 -0.23
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 0.00 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.36 0.00 -0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 0.00 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 0.00 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.00 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.40 -- -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.00 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.40 -- -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
