Gravity India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 331.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 331.42% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Gravity India shares closed at 3.37 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.38% over the last 12 months.