Gravity India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 60.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 60.43% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 10.05% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.