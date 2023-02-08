 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gravity India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 60.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 60.43% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 10.05% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Gravity India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.60 2.25 4.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.60 2.25 4.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.54 0.89 0.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 1.20 2.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -0.28 -0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.19 0.21
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.25 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.05 0.01
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.05 0.06
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -0.05 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 -0.05 0.06
Tax -0.14 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -0.05 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -0.05 0.06
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.06 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.06 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.06 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.06 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited