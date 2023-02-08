English
    Gravity India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 60.43% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 60.43% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 10.05% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    Gravity India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.602.254.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.602.254.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.540.890.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.651.202.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-0.28-0.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.190.21
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.250.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.050.01
    Other Income0.010.000.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.050.06
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-0.050.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.050.06
    Tax-0.14----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.05-0.050.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.05-0.050.06
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.060.14
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.060.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.060.14
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.060.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited