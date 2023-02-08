Gravity India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 60.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 60.43% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 10.05% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Gravity India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Read More

Gravity India shares closed at 4.47 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.13% returns over the last 6 months and -32.38% over the last 12 months.