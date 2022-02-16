Gravity India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, up 4231.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in December 2021 up 4231.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 143.58% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Gravity India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Gravity India shares closed at 5.89 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.00% returns over the last 6 months and 295.30% over the last 12 months.