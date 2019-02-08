Gravity India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in December 2018 down 46.32% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 down 1222.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018 down 600% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Gravity India shares closed at 2.90 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)