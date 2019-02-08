Gravity India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravity India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in December 2018 down 46.32% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 down 1222.35% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018 down 600% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Gravity India shares closed at 2.90 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Gravity India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.82
|2.20
|3.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.82
|2.20
|3.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.96
|1.99
|4.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.85
|-0.07
|-1.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.22
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.13
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-0.10
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.08
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.08
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|-0.08
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|-0.08
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|-0.08
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.08
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.08
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.08
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.08
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited