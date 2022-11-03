 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gravita India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.17 crore, up 31.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 618.17 crore in September 2022 up 31.3% from Rs. 470.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2022 up 43.87% from Rs. 11.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 21.26 crore in September 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in September 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 357.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 66.47% over the last 12 months.

Gravita India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 618.17 503.10 470.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 618.17 503.10 470.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 418.29 381.75 367.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 119.59 89.19 53.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.52 -8.41 -3.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.55 23.38 20.41
Depreciation 2.55 2.44 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.55 26.79 12.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.12 -12.04 18.43
Other Income 5.15 40.80 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.27 28.76 19.11
Interest 7.55 8.48 5.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.72 20.28 14.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.72 20.28 14.00
Tax 4.29 3.95 2.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.43 16.33 11.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.43 16.33 11.42
Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 2.36 1.65
Diluted EPS 2.38 2.36 1.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 2.36 1.65
Diluted EPS 2.38 2.36 1.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gravita India #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.