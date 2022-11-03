Gravita India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.17 crore, up 31.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.17 crore in September 2022 up 31.3% from Rs. 470.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2022 up 43.87% from Rs. 11.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 21.26 crore in September 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in September 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 357.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 66.47% over the last 12 months.