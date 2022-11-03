Gravita India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.17 crore, up 31.3% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 618.17 crore in September 2022 up 31.3% from Rs. 470.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2022 up 43.87% from Rs. 11.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 21.26 crore in September 2021.

    Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in September 2021.

    Gravita India shares closed at 357.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 66.47% over the last 12 months.

    Gravita India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations618.17503.10470.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations618.17503.10470.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials418.29381.75367.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods119.5989.1953.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.52-8.41-3.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5523.3820.41
    Depreciation2.552.442.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5526.7912.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.12-12.0418.43
    Other Income5.1540.800.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2728.7619.11
    Interest7.558.485.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7220.2814.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7220.2814.00
    Tax4.293.952.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.4316.3311.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.4316.3311.42
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.361.65
    Diluted EPS2.382.361.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.361.65
    Diluted EPS2.382.361.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
