Gravita India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.36 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.36 crore in March 2023 up 24.14% from Rs. 560.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.07 crore in March 2023 up 314.87% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.28 crore in March 2023 up 109.93% from Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022.