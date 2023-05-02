 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gravita India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.36 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 696.36 crore in March 2023 up 24.14% from Rs. 560.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.07 crore in March 2023 up 314.87% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.28 crore in March 2023 up 109.93% from Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022.

Gravita India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 696.36 706.76 560.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 696.36 706.76 560.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 511.67 475.13 403.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 143.81 151.15 82.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.65 -8.99 1.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.18 25.33 17.41
Depreciation 2.89 2.81 2.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.47 31.63 27.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.99 29.70 26.26
Other Income 22.40 0.34 1.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.39 30.04 28.14
Interest 8.55 7.63 12.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.84 22.41 15.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.84 22.41 15.60
Tax 1.77 5.09 3.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.07 17.32 12.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.07 17.32 12.31
Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.40 2.51 1.78
Diluted EPS 7.40 2.51 1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.40 2.51 1.78
Diluted EPS 7.40 2.51 1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited