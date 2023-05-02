Gravita India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.36 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.36 crore in March 2023 up 24.14% from Rs. 560.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.07 crore in March 2023 up 314.87% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.28 crore in March 2023 up 109.93% from Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2022.

Gravita India shares closed at 508.40 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 63.92% over the last 12 months.