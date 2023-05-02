English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gravita India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.36 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 696.36 crore in March 2023 up 24.14% from Rs. 560.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.07 crore in March 2023 up 314.87% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.28 crore in March 2023 up 109.93% from Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022.

    Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2022.

    Gravita India shares closed at 508.40 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 63.92% over the last 12 months.

    Gravita India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations696.36706.76560.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations696.36706.76560.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials511.67475.13403.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods143.81151.1582.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.65-8.991.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1825.3317.41
    Depreciation2.892.812.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4731.6327.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9929.7026.26
    Other Income22.400.341.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.3930.0428.14
    Interest8.557.6312.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.8422.4115.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.8422.4115.60
    Tax1.775.093.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.0717.3212.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.0717.3212.31
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.402.511.78
    Diluted EPS7.402.511.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.402.511.78
    Diluted EPS7.402.511.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gravita India #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am