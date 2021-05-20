Gravita India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.91 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.91 crore in March 2021 up 16.58% from Rs. 331.88 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2021 up 143.07% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.11 crore in March 2021 up 55.68% from Rs. 13.56 crore in March 2020.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2020.

Gravita India shares closed at 114.70 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.89% returns over the last 6 months and 254.56% over the last 12 months.