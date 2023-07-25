English
    Gravita India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 653.87 crore, up 29.97% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 653.87 crore in June 2023 up 29.97% from Rs. 503.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.72 crore in June 2023 up 137.11% from Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.00 crore in June 2023 up 95.51% from Rs. 31.20 crore in June 2022.

    Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2022.

    Gravita India shares closed at 639.40 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.58% returns over the last 6 months and 143.03% over the last 12 months.

    Gravita India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations653.87696.36503.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations653.87696.36503.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials446.88511.67381.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods138.23143.8189.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.54-38.65-8.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.3826.1823.38
    Depreciation3.262.892.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4811.4726.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.1838.99-12.04
    Other Income16.5622.4040.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.7461.3928.76
    Interest9.808.558.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.9452.8420.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.9452.8420.28
    Tax9.221.773.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.7251.0716.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.7251.0716.33
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.617.402.36
    Diluted EPS5.617.402.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.617.402.36
    Diluted EPS5.617.402.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 25, 2023

