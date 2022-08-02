 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gravita India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.10 crore, up 27.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 503.10 crore in June 2022 up 27.6% from Rs. 394.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022 up 95.57% from Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.20 crore in June 2022 up 85.6% from Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 299.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.85% returns over the last 6 months and 54.26% over the last 12 months.

Gravita India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 503.10 560.95 394.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 503.10 560.95 394.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 381.75 403.51 293.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 89.19 82.99 44.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.41 1.08 6.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.38 17.41 13.69
Depreciation 2.44 2.48 2.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.79 27.22 22.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.04 26.26 12.16
Other Income 40.80 1.88 2.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.76 28.14 14.71
Interest 8.48 12.54 4.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.28 15.60 9.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.28 15.60 9.94
Tax 3.95 3.29 1.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.33 12.31 8.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.33 12.31 8.35
Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 1.78 1.21
Diluted EPS 2.36 1.78 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 1.78 1.21
Diluted EPS 2.36 1.78 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
