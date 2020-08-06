Gravita India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 220.45 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.45 crore in June 2020 down 4.63% from Rs. 231.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2020 down 51.34% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2020 down 19.48% from Rs. 13.45 crore in June 2019.

Gravita India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2019.

Gravita India shares closed at 48.90 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and 32.16% over the last 12 months.