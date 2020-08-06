172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|gravita-india-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-220-45-crore-down-4-63-y-o-y-5654551.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gravita India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 220.45 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.45 crore in June 2020 down 4.63% from Rs. 231.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2020 down 51.34% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2020 down 19.48% from Rs. 13.45 crore in June 2019.

Gravita India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2019.

Gravita India shares closed at 48.90 on August 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and 32.16% over the last 12 months.

Gravita India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations220.45331.88231.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations220.45331.88231.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials178.55210.82180.66
Purchase of Traded Goods27.8644.5913.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.7836.681.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.6811.579.74
Depreciation2.092.132.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.8015.8513.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2510.2510.71
Other Income5.491.180.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7411.4311.33
Interest6.436.045.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.315.395.82
Exceptional Items---3.82--
P/L Before Tax2.311.575.82
Tax0.32-3.491.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.995.064.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.995.064.09
Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.730.59
Diluted EPS0.290.730.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.730.59
Diluted EPS0.290.730.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2020 02:31 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Gravita India #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results

