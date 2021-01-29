Gravita India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 329.30 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.30 crore in December 2020 up 1.17% from Rs. 325.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2020 down 5.86% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.74 crore in December 2020 down 19.24% from Rs. 25.68 crore in December 2019.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2019.

Gravita India shares closed at 78.10 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.62% returns over the last 6 months and 34.54% over the last 12 months.