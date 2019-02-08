Gravita India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 273.67 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:
Net Sales at Rs 273.67 crore in December 2018 up 38.71% from Rs. 197.29 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 102.63% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2018 down 55.72% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2017.
Gravita India shares closed at 61.15 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -59.04% returns over the last 6 months and -61.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gravita India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|273.67
|237.00
|197.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|273.67
|237.00
|197.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|232.45
|210.95
|160.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.72
|13.60
|15.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.60
|-9.99
|-13.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.57
|12.01
|9.54
|Depreciation
|1.76
|1.63
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.25
|7.09
|10.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.52
|1.72
|12.40
|Other Income
|-0.16
|0.31
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.36
|2.03
|12.44
|Interest
|5.36
|6.20
|2.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-4.17
|9.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.00
|-4.17
|9.69
|Tax
|-0.83
|-1.74
|3.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-2.43
|6.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-2.43
|6.48
|Equity Share Capital
|13.75
|13.75
|13.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.35
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.35
|0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.35
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.35
|0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited