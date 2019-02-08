Gravita India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 273.67 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.67 crore in December 2018 up 38.71% from Rs. 197.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 102.63% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2018 down 55.72% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2017.

Gravita India shares closed at 61.15 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -59.04% returns over the last 6 months and -61.11% over the last 12 months.