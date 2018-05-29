Gravita India Q4 profit rises 19% to Rs 11.1 cr, revenue jumps 70%

Gravita India has reported a 18.9 percent growth year-on-year in March quarter profit at Rs 11.1 crore, driven by revenue.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 9.3 crore, the company said in its filing.

Revenue from operations shot up 70 percent to Rs 362.4 crore compared to Rs 212.6 crore in same quarter last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 41.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 25 crore, but margin contracted by 210 basis points to 6.9 percent for the quarter ended March 2018.

Gravita India manufactures lead metal, specific lead alloys, lead oxides, lead sheet and lead powder.

At 15:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 167.00, down Rs 1.45, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.