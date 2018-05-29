App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 29, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gravita India Q4 profit rises 19% to Rs 11.1 cr, revenue jumps 70%

Revenue from operations shot up 70 percent to Rs 362.4 crore compared to Rs 212.6 crore in same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Gravita India has reported a 18.9 percent growth year-on-year in March quarter profit at Rs 11.1 crore, driven by revenue.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 9.3 crore, the company said in its filing.

Revenue from operations shot up 70 percent to Rs 362.4 crore compared to Rs 212.6 crore in same quarter last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 41.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 25 crore, but margin contracted by 210 basis points to 6.9 percent for the quarter ended March 2018.

Gravita India manufactures lead metal, specific lead alloys, lead oxides, lead sheet and lead powder.

At 15:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 167.00, down Rs 1.45, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

tags #earnings #Gravita India #Results

