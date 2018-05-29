Gravita India Q4 net profit up 19% at Rs 11 cr

Recyling firm Gravita India has reported about 19 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 11.11 crore during fourth quarter of the 2017-18 fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 9.34 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Total revenue increased substantially to Rs 362.44 crore during January-March quarter of the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 212.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The Jaipur-based company said it received an order worth Rs 250 crore from Luminous Power Technologies and another order worth Rs 300 crore from Singapore-based firm Kyen Resources during the quarter.

The new orders will help Gravita expand its global footprint across new geographies like Europe, the US, Africa and Asia among others, it added.

Shares of the company were trading firm at Rs 168.85 apiece at 1400 hours on the BSE today.